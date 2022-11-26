Rulon Gardner Won't Die

Not Available

The astonishing true story of Rulon Gardner, a dairy farmer from Wyoming who shocked the world at the Sydney Olympics, overcoming 2000 to 1 odds by defeating a Russian wrestler who hadn't lost a single match in 13 years. Months after winning his gold medal, Rulon's toe was amputated from severe frostbite after a near-death wilderness stranding in sub-zero temperatures. Then with 9 toes - and after surviving a near-fatal motorcycle accident, Rulon won another medal at the next Olympics, only to survive a plane crash by swimming two miles in a freezing lake. Finally, after ballooning to 500 lbs., Rulon won America's heart competing on a season of The Biggest Loser only to lose his life savings and retreat into obscurity after getting swindled in a real estate deal that cost him his Olympic medals.