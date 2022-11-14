Rum Runners

Not Available

During the 1920s and in full alcohol prohibition in the United States, a band of liquor smugglers has its base of operations in the Caribbean. The territory known as "the rum boulevard", which links Jamaica with the United States coasts, is regularly visited by Captain Cornelius von Zeelinga (Lino Ventura), leader of the smugglers. In one of these trips he meets Linda Larue (Brigitte Bardot), a beautiful actress who has traveled to a Caribbean location, together with a film crew, in order to shoot an adventure movie properly. The protagonist is a fashionable actress, particularly beautiful and desirable, and her unique appeal will provoke a chain of conflicts.