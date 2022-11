Not Available

Ruma Maida (released internationally with the title Maida's House) is Indonesian drama film written by Ayu Utami, directed by Teddy Soeriaatmadja, and starring Atiqah Hasiholan, Yama Carlos, Nino Fernandez, and Frans Tumbuan. This film, which was released in 2009, tells the struggle of a woman to save a historic home of a developer; Ruma Maida movie also shows how the lives of the first home owners.