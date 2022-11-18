Not Available

Ayumi, 34 years old, has been working as an information call center operator for the past 10 years. In this day when anyone can find whatever they want on the internet, inquiries have dropped markedly. The phone doesn’t ring much anymore. Ayumi is plagued by feelings of emptiness and loneliness. She responds to only one or two calls a day, routine inquiries from older people who use the telephone as their source for information. One day, Ayumi is summoned along with several of her coworkers by her boss that she would be laid off. She then returns to her parents’ house where her father, whom she hadn’t had any contact in years, is waiting.