Rumah Bekas Kuburan

Karina never knows that Larasati is Danu’s lawful wife. Under economic pressure, Karina is willing to get married to Danu. Several days after their wedding, Larasati comes to confront Danu and Karina at their newly bought house. Larasati goes berserk but Danu is stronger. Larasati is tossed, falling upon her child, and both die tragically. Danu buries her and her child in his yard at night. As the consequence of the inappropriate burial, Larasati and her child awaken and seek revenge from Karina.