Rumah Jagal

Not Available

Since childhood, Bianca and Miko, never met their grandparents. Getting to know them only through photographs when they were young. Now after a long time, Seno, his father wanted to introduce Miko and Bianca to his grandparents, Hardi and Widya. Arriving at the residence of his grandparents, Bianca experienced strange events. Such as Hardi and Widya misidentified Bianca's parents' names. Then, there was a locked room in the back hall of Bianca's grandparents' house that couldn't be opened or even entered. Until one day Miko could catch Widya in the room, with his hands covered in blood.