Rumah Pondok Indah

Not Available

Tio is a very well-known sculptor who has customers from every country who always flock to his galleries. The statues he made are always very realistic and he is always all out in every sculpture he makes, even to go as far as ignoring his girlfriend, Maya. One day, Maya was promised that they will have a big engagement announcement on television, however it never happened, and Maya was only made to be the base of his newest sculpture. Maya, who heard about it, got mad at Tio. Tio cannot take it anymore, and in the end, killed Maya, even after knowing that she is pregnant with their child. Tio decided to make a sculpture from her body so people would not know the truth.