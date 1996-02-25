Rumble in the Bronx

Keong comes from Hong Kong to visit New York for his uncle's wedding. His uncle runs a market in the Bronx and Keong offers to help out while Uncle is on his honeymoon. During his stay in the Bronx, Keong befriends a neighbor kid and beats up some neighborhood thugs who cause problems at the market. One of those petty thugs in the local gang stumbles into a criminal situation way over his head.
|Anita Mui
|Elaine
|Françoise Yip
|Nancy
|Bill Tung
|Uncle Bill
|Marc Akerstream
|Tony
|Garvin Cross
|Angelo
|Morgan Lam
|Danny
