1996

Rumble in the Bronx

  • Crime
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 25th, 1996

Studio

Orange Sky Golden Harvest

Keong comes from Hong Kong to visit New York for his uncle's wedding. His uncle runs a market in the Bronx and Keong offers to help out while Uncle is on his honeymoon. During his stay in the Bronx, Keong befriends a neighbor kid and beats up some neighborhood thugs who cause problems at the market. One of those petty thugs in the local gang stumbles into a criminal situation way over his head.

Cast

Anita MuiElaine
Françoise YipNancy
Bill TungUncle Bill
Marc AkerstreamTony
Garvin CrossAngelo
Morgan LamDanny

