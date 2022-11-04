Rumble on the Rock 4

Not Available

Welterweight Champion BJ "The Prodigy" Penn and Japanese Shooto legend Takanori Gomi went to war in what was described by many as the most exciting MMA bout in 2003. This headline bout topped off an outstanding card, complete with these bouts: * Dennis Hallman vs Ray Cooper * Paul Buentello vs Andy Montana * Ronald Jhun vs Sean Taylor * Renato Verisimo vs Gill Castillo * Antonio Banuelos vs Yobie Song * Santino Defranco vs Deshaun Johnson * Ross Ebanez vs Gabe Casillas * Gilbert Malendez vs Stephan Palling