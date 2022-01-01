Not Available

Rumble on the Rock 7 Featured in the SOLD OUT Neal Blaisdell Arena Honolulu, Hawaii on May 7th, 2005 This DVD Features Legendary MMA Fighters: David "Tank" Abbott, Kimo Leopoldo & Ricco "Suave" Rodriguez. A Total of Eight Fights are Featured on this DVD with the Main Event Featuring MMA Legendary Bad Boy David "Tank" Abbott Against Hawaii's Own Wesley "Cabbage" Correira. These Two Will Step Into The Cage In Order To Settle Bad Blood From a Previous Match! Fight Card: David "Tank" Abbott vs Wesley "Cabbage" Correira Kimo Leopoldo vs Marcus "The Monster" Royster Ricco "Suave" Rodriguez vs Scott Junk Renato "Charuto" Verissimo vs Yuichi Nakanishi Vitor "Shaolin" Ribeiro vs Tetsuji Kato Thales Leite vs Adam Roland Chris West vs Allan Goes Jay Carter vs Josh Versola