Not Available

Sam (David Zellner) runs into Lacey (Stephanie Wilson) walking her dog in the park. She doesn’t seem too thrilled to see him. But he is really, really thrilled to see Choo-Choo. The dog used to be his and he is less-than-thrilled to learn that Lacey has since re-named the dog Rummy. This fateful first encounter (after a break-up three years ago) triggers a rapid escalation of tensions in this typically funny and bizarre early Zellner tale.