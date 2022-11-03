Not Available

They raced through the back roads and sailed the high seas for a decade, delivering a precious liquid cargo to a nation whose thirst could not be quenched by legislation. From high-toned clubs and hidden speakeasies to backwoods shacks, Prohibition did little to stop America's consumption of liquor--it just diverted the flow to different channels. RUMRUNNERS, MOONSHINERS AND BOOTLEGGERS revisits the rough-and-tumble days of Prohibition for a candid, inside look at the legacy of this tumultuous time. Former Rumrunners talk of their run-ins with the Coast Guard, and we'll see how NASCAR owes its existence to the failed attempt to dry out the nation. Authors provide a historical perspective, while retired agents and prosecutors reflect on their difficult, dangerous and ultimately futile efforts to enforce a law that America clearly did not support.Filled with extraordinary tales, rarely-seen footage and a host of captivating photos.