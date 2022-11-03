Run, Blancanieves, Run

Not Available

From her earliest childhood, Blancanieves lives with seven men who watch over her and care for her. But this is not enough for her. Her dream is to be a film star. She sends pictures to a famous producer who grants her an audition. So pleased, she tells her seven friends, but far from sharing her happiness, they become upset with the idea of her leaving. But she is determined, resolved to do anything. After falling under the spell of the movie industry, she grows tired of glamor and success and wants to return home. But things might never remain the same.