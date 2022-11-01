Run, Broken Yet Brave

Not Available

RUN, is the story of Ashley, a sixteen-year old teenager with a chip on her shoulder. She is sent by her mom to spend a month of her summer holidays with her grandparents on the family farm. While there she develops a love-hate relationship with her grandfather Joseph, a full- blooded Cree Indian who stresses rules and respect. Slowly her grandfather introduces her to traditions he learned on the reserve as a boy. All seems well until Ashley finds a picture album from the attic and begins asking questions, questions that reveal a secret that threatens to tear the family apart. In the end the story is about redemptive love and the power of forgiveness woven into the traditions of First Nations culture.