Not Available

Run ’Em Ragged, Snub Pollard’s 39th starring vehicle, uses familiar Mack Sennett slapstick—over-the-top make-up, ethnic humor, and a Keystone Cops–style chase across Los Angeles’s Echo Park. But there is more here than knockabout. Sophisticated sight gags test the limits of the characters’ perception, making expert use of such props as a seemingly bottomless rowboat.