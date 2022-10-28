Run for Life - Ladies from China

Not Available

Two sisters, Lin and Sen, and Lin's husband Ho come to Hong Kong looking for a better life. They are met by Ho's friend Kwan who works for a gangster Tian who offers them jobs in his nightclub and sauna. Sen is young and easily bored and soon takes up with Tian who offers her money and excitement. Ho falls for Sister a masseuse who works in the sauna and Lin is left wondering and unhappy. When Tian attempts to assault Lin, Ho seeks revenge but is killed along with Kwan and it is left to Sen and Sister to seek the help of a rival gangster in their revenge.