Not Available

Run for the Dream: The Gail Devers Story

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The true story of Olympic gold medalist Gail Devers (Charlayne Woodard) and her fight to combat Graves disease while becoming the fastest female sprinter in the world. From a setback in Seoul that nearly costs her the use of her feet to her excruciating battle with the crippling illness to victories in Barcelona and Atlanta, Gail proves she's got the heart of a champion in this inspirational original biography. Louis Gossett Jr., Jeffrey Sams, Tina Lifford, Robert Guillaume and Paula Kelly costar.

    Cast

    		Charlayne WoodardGail Devers
    		Louis Gossett, Jr.Bob Kersee
    		Tina LiffordJackie Joyner-Kersee
    		Jeffrey D. SamsRJ Hampton
    		Robert GuillaumeReverend Devers
    		Paula KellyMrs. Devers

