Run Granny Run

Doris "Granny D" Haddock is the nation's oldest political newcomer. At 90, she laced up her sneakers and walked across America to rally against the influence of big money in elections-making both friends and enemies inside the Washington beltway. Now 94 and still fed up with politics as usual, she jumps at an unexpected chance to run for U.S. Senate. With just four months until Election Day, Doris and her motley crew of political aces and amateurs craft a feisty campaign that personifies her democratic ideals of a government of, by and for the people.