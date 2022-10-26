Not Available

Every year, sisters Samantha and Maggie fly home to spend Fourth of July with their parents. But this year Samantha's new husband Dan has mapped out the perfect road trip. With Maggie's husband's Jeep packed to the brim, they head out. But the fun is cut short when their car gets stolen, leaving them stranded in the middle of the desert. With no car, and no cell service, they are forced to seek the help of some small town locals. As the stranded travellers wait for the Sheriff to locate their car, it becomes painfully obvious that the locals have other plans for them. When there's nowhere to hide, all they can do is Run Like Hell.