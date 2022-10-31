Run of the Mill

Not Available

Oscar winning animator, Borge Ring (Anna and Bella), uses his expertise in animation to weave the tale of a young boy from a happy family who falls victim to a drug dealer who exploits the boy's curiosity about drugs with a disastrous result. Without the use of dialogue we see the boy exists inside a transparent bubble. His peers grow up to active social lives, while he continues to fly inside his bubble, isolated, within an insular world that the boy's increasingly desperate parents are unable to penetrate.