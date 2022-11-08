Not Available

Run On is stand up comedy at its best. Delivered by three of the top Christian performers as they hysterically share a stage and tell of their own prodigal journeys. Though each story is from a unique experiences, they weave seamlessly together to form the oldest human story of all, the futility of trying to "run" from God. David A.R. White, Tommy Blaze and Brad Stine bring a comedic flare to the stories of their lives. While relaying humorous stories along with the real truth of their testimony, they entertain the audience with hilarious comments about parents, family, and growing up. But they also show a serious side as they testify to sinful moments in each of their lives. These men will make you laugh and teach you some important lessons for your life as they discuss the Christian influence that changed each of them.