Run Papa Run

    Run Papa Run is a 2008 Hong Kong comedy-drama film directed and co-written by Sylvia Chang, and based on a novel by Benny Li. It was produced by JCE Movies Limited, with Jackie Chan serving as an executive producer. Featuring an ensemble cast, the film stars Louis Koo as Lee Tin-Yun, a Triad boss who struggles to hide his criminal lifestyle when he is faced with raising his daughter.

    Cast

    		Michael Chan Wai-ManUncle Tak - Elder #1
    		Louis KooTiger Lee Tin Yun
    		Kent ChengUncle Lone - Elder #2
    		Max Mok Siu-ChungBig Eyes
    		Lam SuetBig Mouth
    		Ken LoKong

