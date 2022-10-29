Not Available

Raja (Sharwanand) is on a search for a perfect match for him and in the process he will break-up with most of those girls. One day, he meets Priya (Seerat Kapoor) and falls truly in love with her. Priya is the daughter of Sampath (Dileep Kumar), a police commissioner who has been appointed to deal with the kidnappings happening in town but is unable to solve the cases. When he learns that his daughter is in love with Raja, he assigns him a task to nab the kidnapper in order to marry his daughter. What happens next forms the crux of the story. Critics have given positive feedback for "Run Raja Run" terming it as an entertaining film. They have appreciated Sharwanand's performance in romantic scenes as well as his comic timing. Other actors have also done their parts well. The film's screenplay, music, twists and turns, and comedy are its major plus points.