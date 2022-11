Not Available

RUN, RUN, a polished live-action effort shot by Jim Henson and Frank Oz in Greenwich, CT in October 1965, is a visualization of the joys of childhood and the wonder of nature. In the short, Jim’s daughters run freely through woods saturated by the colors of autumn into the warm embrace of their mother. The action is underscored by Joe Raposo’s lilting music, giving a sense of visual poetry.