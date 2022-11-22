Run, Sheep, Run!

Not Available

A Happy Harmonies cartoon with Bosko: Bosko and his dog Bruno are guarding some sheep. Bosko is sleeping and not watching his flock carefully. The youngest and most mischievous in the herd is a black sheep who runs into the woods and plays a trick on the others, pretending that he has been kidnapped. Unfortunately, the little black sheep cries wolf and causes Bosko all kinds of trouble. When the trick is discovered, he is taught a lesson by the shepherd's dog, who dresses as a black bear. Bosko awakens and gives chase with his shotgun, thinking that it's a real bear. Once discovered and out of shells, they all have a good laugh until another bear comes by and takes after them with the attendant chase scenes. The bear is unmasked as being the five little lambs wearing a bear suit.