Some wounds never heal. In a rundown East European town, the everyday lives of three working people are violently disrupted: a boy goes missing, a woman is stalked, and a man comes face to face with the killer of his child. A sinister chill grips the air as Margo scouts the streets in search of her son's missing friend. Terrified by threats to her family, Alma sets out in the dark to confront her stalker. And Peter, seizing the opportunity for revenge, kidnaps his son's killer and goes on the run. The chase is on, the police net is tightening, but who are the hunters and who the prey? With the lives of innocents at stake, victims, predators and avengers must all be run to ground, before it's too late.