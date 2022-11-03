Not Available

Runaway Car

  • Comedy
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Hard Time Productions

A nurse apprentice, who had a bad day at work, meets a computer programmer at a car garage. The man is urged to go somewhere, but his car is not ready yet, so the nurse offers him a ride. Before leaving the man, they pick up the nurse's baby nephew. Once on the street, they almost run over a young man. Not knowing if he is hurt, they pick up the man too. But the worst luck begins when the car brakes break down

Cast

Judge ReinholdEd Lautner
Nina SiemaszkoJenny Todd
Brian HooksDexter "Dex" Strang
Paul EidingWally Baird
Glenn MorshowerCaptain Jim Louben
Brian ReddyCapt. Doug Carsten

