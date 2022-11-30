Runaway Horseshoe

Not Available

Li Ying, who is nearly 40 years old, has everything, a successful career, and a happy family, but he has a sense of loss and confusion in his heart. This is a foreseeable trajectory for the next ten years and even death. The busy and glamorous executive life does not make him feel fulfilled. However, in an accident, Li Ying missed and killed Lao Xu, the owner of the racecourse. In order to bury the truth, Li Ying set down the entire racecourse. The pleasure of this accidental killing made Li Ying find his "life goal".