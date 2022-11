Not Available

A midnight basketball league in Tucson provides several inner-city kids their only escape from the brutality of street life. The group includes aspiring pro Brandon (Manny Vidal), wild-child Circles (Alexis Levario) and injured junior college star Darryl (Michael Ray Clark). But once the league itself is threatened, all involved must consider even graver consequences in this gritty drama, which screened at HBO's Urbanworld Film Festival.