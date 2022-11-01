Not Available

"Running Away With Blackie" takes a complex and thought-provoking look into the lonely and desperate life of Jetty. Jetty, having a history of drug abuse and denial, now must confront his own personal demons in order to move forward in his life. Along with his best and only friend; his dog Blackie, he encounters some strange characters during his travels who serve as a constant reminder of what he has been trying to run away from. Jetty finally wakes up and has an epiphany when he encounters a Goblin-Like Figure (Camden Toy) who reminds him that he is the only one who can help himself, and cannot hide from himself any longer.