'Running Blind' is the story of EJ Scott, who last year set out to run 12 marathons in 12 states for charity, and he did them all blindfolded. EJ suffers from a rare degenerative eye disease called Choroideremia, and several years ago, he was diagnosed as legally blind. However, instead of wallowing in self-pity, EJ has responded positively to his misfortune, and he's now doing everything in his power to help raise awareness and funding for a possible cure. EJ's journey while running these marathons is an inspiring tale of strength overcoming adversity, and it's ultimately a reminder that one person can indeed make a difference.