Running Red

2000

Gregori is an ex-Soviet Commando haunted by the death of his brother, and trying to forget his old life in the US. However, Gregori realizes after he has already started a family of his own that the past is never far behind. A former superior from his days as a Russkie hired gun orders him to kill some people or watch his new family die. It looks like Gregori doesn't have much of a choice, because he's grown fond of having Angie Everhart for a wife...