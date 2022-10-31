Running Riot

Not Available

Tjokkie and Crispin decide to take a bet with their rival, Ratkas Koekemoor that Crispin can beat him in the Comrades marathon.His wife suspect he really wants to go to Durban to fool around, so she hires a private detective to keep an on him. In Durban, he meets and falls for a stunning Russian athlete, but her ex-KGB trainer also has his eye on her. One thing leads to another, and after the race, things come to a head as the competing lovers, coach, and private detective find themselves in compromising and complicated situations.