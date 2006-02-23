Running Scared

After a drug-op gone bad, Joey Gazelle is put in charge of disposing the gun that shot a dirty cop. But things goes wrong for Joey after the neighbor kid stole the gun and used it to shoot his abusive father. Now Joey has to find the kid and the gun before the police and the mob find them first.
|Cameron Bright
|Oleg Yugorsky
|Vera Farmiga
|Teresa Gazelle
|Chazz Palminteri
|Detective Rydell
|Karel Roden
|Anzor Yugorsky
|Johnny Messner
|Tommy 'Tombs' Perello
|Ivana Miličević
|Mila Yugorsky
