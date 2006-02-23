2006

Running Scared

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 23rd, 2006

Studio

True Grit Productions

After a drug-op gone bad, Joey Gazelle is put in charge of disposing the gun that shot a dirty cop. But things goes wrong for Joey after the neighbor kid stole the gun and used it to shoot his abusive father. Now Joey has to find the kid and the gun before the police and the mob find them first.

Cast

Cameron BrightOleg Yugorsky
Vera FarmigaTeresa Gazelle
Chazz PalminteriDetective Rydell
Karel RodenAnzor Yugorsky
Johnny MessnerTommy 'Tombs' Perello
Ivana MiličevićMila Yugorsky

Images