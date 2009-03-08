2009

A small film crew tracks three extreme runners across the Sahara desert, capturing their incredible journey on camera, recording this landmark moment in athleticism, in humanitarianism, and in history. The "Running the Sahara" expedition is a documentary film narrated by Academy Award™-winner Matt Damon and directed by Academy Award™-winner James Moll. The "Running the Sahara" documentary explores the physical and emotional impact of this tremendous test of strength and determination. The film's narrative follows the runners on their quest, each step toward the finish line building in great anticipation of answering the question: Can this amazing human feat truly be possible?