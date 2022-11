Not Available

Calvin Jacobs (Landon Beard) discovers the body of a young woman who has been beaten and left for dead. He recognizes her as Robin, a college crush from his undergraduate years. Unknowingly, Calvin has just taken his first steps into a dark and dangerous world. It is not long before Robin (Lillian Bornstein) returns to Calvin with a bold request -- she wants him to kill the man that victimized her.