Running Wild

A grissled cop with tendencies towards excessive force teams up with an ambitious and righteous prosecutor to track down a dangerous crime boss whom they both want desperately to catch. But their quarry resorts to devious methods to stall their investigation and eventually turn them against each other. Now the stage is set for a dangerous triangle.
|Yu Ji-Tae
|Oh Jin-woo
|Son Byung-ho
|Yoo Kang-jin
|Uhm Ji-won
|Kang Joo-Hee
|Lee Han-Wi
|Section Chief Bang
|Lee Jung-mun
|Lee Dong-Jik
|Ahn Gil-kang
|Yang Ki-taek
