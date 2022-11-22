Running With David Bennett

Not Available

High school senior David Bennett (Alex Branton) is about to embark on his last night as a high school student, and for his friends Scott (Brian Scott Hunt), Mike (Keven White), and Kailey (Jayci Molnar) he promises to make it a night they will always remember. While the gang heads off on their night of mischief and fun, David's overshadowed little brother Aaron (Adam Hagenbuch) teams up with the hotheaded school resource officer, Eddie Fiebigger (Joel Hudgins) to ensure that David doesn't pull off another one of his infamous escapades. As the night goes on, the realization sets in for the group of seniors that high school is over and the question of "what's next?" is the only thing on their minds.