Runrig - Day of Days

(May 2004) 20 tracks (120 mins): Going Home * Hearthammer * Protect and Survive * Big Sky * Skye * Hearts of Olden Glory * Siol Ghoraidh * The Engine Room * Every River * Only the Brave * Dance Called America * Pride of the Summer * Proterra * Running to the Light * The Stamping Ground * Maymorning * Faileas Air An Airigh * Rocket to the Moon * Loch Lomond * Book of Golden Stories. The DVD was filmed at Runrig's 30th anniversary concert at Stirling Castle in Scotland in the summer of 2003. There is 90 minutes of concert with an additional 30 minutes of rehearsals and backstage interviews, plus band biography, discography, songbook, gallery and archive footage. Runrig are Calum Macdonald (percussion), Rory Macdonald (bass, vocals), Iain Bayne (drums), Malcolm Jones (guitars, pipes), Bruce Guthro (lead vocals, guitar) and Brian Hurren (keyboards).