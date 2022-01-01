Runrig - Party on the Moor

Not Available

The year 2013 marked the 40th Anniversary of the band Runrig. To celebrate this anniversary concerts were organised in Denmark and Germany as well as Scotland. This concert in Scotland took place on on Saturday, August 10th 2013 at he Black Isle Showground at Muir of Ord in the Highlands. 1. Introduction - 2. Only the Brave - 3. City of Lights - 4. Road Trip - 5. Big Sky - 6. May Morning - 7. Dance Called America - 8. Siol Ghorraidh - 9. The Engine Room - 10. Book of Golden Stories - 11. Every River - 12. Faileas Air an Airidh - 13. The Summer Walkers - 14. Dust - 15. An Sabhal Aig Neill - 16. Drum Section - 17. The Brolum - 18. The Cutter - 19. Edge of the World - 20. An Ubhal as Airde - 21. Rocket to the Moon - 22. Alba - 23. Pride of the Summer - 24. Skye - 25. Going Home - 26. Hearts of Olden Glory - 27. On the Edge - 28. Protect and Survive - 29. Clash of the Ash - 30. Loch Lomond - 31. And We'll Sing - 32. Travellers