1: Intro Music 2: Year Of The Flood 3: Pride Of The Summer 4: Road Trip 5: Proterra 6: The Ocean Road 7: An Toll Dubh 8: Scna 9: The Engine Room 10: Every River 11: A Reitench 12: In Scandinavia 13: Clash Of The Ash 14: Skye 15: Hearts Of Oden Glory 16:Something’S Got To Give 17:Protect And Survive 18:On The Edge 19:Loch Lomond