Rupture: A Matter of Life OR Death

Not Available

Maryam d'Abo suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage in 2007 and is lucky to be alive. Her experience inspired this film, made by her film director husband (Chariots of Fire, Greystoke, The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes and Revolution). It leads the viewer on a personal journey of recovery, giving a sense of hope to those who are isolated by their condition, one that is not seen and therefore often misunderstood. At times both traumatic and uplifting, this is an intelligent and informative documentary.