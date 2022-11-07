Rural City

Not Available

A businessman from Mexico City is convinced that the main reason of poverty is that the poor believe they are victims of the system; they do not want to change their comfort zone and tend to blame third parties for their failures. In the Frailesca Zone of the State of Chiapas, in Mexico, the aforementioned businessman, together with the State Government, compromise themselves to establish a productive project with the zone´s young population to create awareness that they are responsible for their own lives. Ten local youths agreed to participate in the project. After a long journey, replete with obstacles, they agreed on a project to reach a goal. As time passes, the encounter of two different worlds emerges, and their paradigm, unable to mix, creates a sensation of clashing feelings emptiness.