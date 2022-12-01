Rural Life in Maine

Not Available

This 12-minute silent film was an amateur film, which seems to have been made just so people would know how hard the folks in Maine work. The film starts off in the morning as these people raise the American flag and then head out to work where they do that all day. By the time the sun goes down we see how hard they work, what they eat and of course the few breaks they get with grandpa on the fiddle. I'm sure many people would be left scratching their heads as to what the point of this film was but it's also important to remember that traveling around wasn't as easy in 1930 as it is today and back then people didn't have two-hundred different television stations. So, in many ways this is an important film because it gives people the chance to see what it was really like working on a farm back in the day.