Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Studio

Amuse

Kenshin has settled into his new life with Kaoru and his other friends when he is approached with a request from the Meiji government. Makoto Shishio, a former assassin like Kenshin, was betrayed, set on fire and left for dead. He survived, and is now in Kyoto, plotting with his gathered warriors to overthrow the new government. Against Kaoru's wishes, Kenshin reluctantly agrees to go to Kyoto and help keep his country from falling back into civil war.

Cast

Takeru SatohKenshin Himura
Yu AoiMegumi Takani
Tatsuya FujiwaraMakoto Shishio
Yusuke IseyaAoshi Shinomori
Kaito OyagiYahiko Myojin
Emi TakeiKaoru Kamiya

