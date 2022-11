Not Available

2112 40th Anniversary Edition's third disc is a DVD featuring a newly restored vintage 1976 Rush concert recorded at the Capitol Theatre in Passaic, NJ, plus bonus videos of the Grohl/Hawkins/Raskulinecz cover of "Overture" and Billy Talent cover of "A Passage to Bangkok", and "2112 - 40 Years Closer", a new 25+ minute interview featuring Alex Lifeson and longtime producer & engineer Terry Brown.