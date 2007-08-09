2007

Rush Hour 3

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 9th, 2007

Studio

New Line Cinema

After an attempted assassination on Ambassador Han, Inspector Lee and Detective Carter are back in action as they head to Paris to protect a French woman with knowledge of the Triads' secret leaders. Lee also holds secret meetings with a United Nations authority, but his personal struggles with a Chinese criminal mastermind named Kenji, which reveals that it's Lee's long-lost...brother.

Cast

Chris TuckerDet. James Carter
Jackie ChanChief Insp. Lee
Hiroyuki SanadaKenji
Max von SydowVarden Reynard
Yvan AttalGeorge
Roman PolanskiDet. Revi

