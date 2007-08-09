Rush Hour 3

After an attempted assassination on Ambassador Han, Inspector Lee and Detective Carter are back in action as they head to Paris to protect a French woman with knowledge of the Triads' secret leaders. Lee also holds secret meetings with a United Nations authority, but his personal struggles with a Chinese criminal mastermind named Kenji, which reveals that it's Lee's long-lost...brother.
|Chris Tucker
|Det. James Carter
|Jackie Chan
|Chief Insp. Lee
|Hiroyuki Sanada
|Kenji
|Max von Sydow
|Varden Reynard
|Yvan Attal
|George
|Roman Polanski
|Det. Revi
