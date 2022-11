Not Available

"Live from the Rabbit Hole 1990" is 61 minutes of previously unreleased footage from a Rush concert in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on March 8, 1990, during the band's "Presto" tour. "Live from the Rabbit Hole" was included as a bonus feature on the band's "Time Stand Still" documentary home video release. Subdivisions; Superconductor; Show Don't Tell; The Pass; Closer to the Heart; Manhattan Project; Scars; War Paint; Tom Sawyer; 2112: Overture/La Villa Strangiato/In The Mood