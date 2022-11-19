Rush of fear

Not Available

Vin, John 'J.J.' Gillis and Carl steal a 50-carat diamond from De Beers and smuggle it trough customs in a cosmetics jar, but the makeup-bag gets lost in Carly's makeup-bag -she didn't know- in the rental Pontiac, which is rented by the time they find out by lawyer Jack McGuire who took his wife Alex along for a bonding weekend, after marital problems, to a coast hotel in Glen Cove. Gillis is shot after kidnapping Jack, the other two crooks demand the bag -trough a misunderstanding locked up in hotel custody- as ransom from Alex, who teams up with former dot.com manager Sam Bryant, the hunky, gallant client her husband was to meet there, while sheriff Lathrop believes they are probably criminals themselves...