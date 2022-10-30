Not Available

When Toni Daniels, an ambitious student reporter, goes in search of an exciting story, she discovers the dark secrets of Tambers College. Three beautiful coeds have disappeared, leaving behind some bizarre clues. Are the disappearances somehow related to the fraternity rituals of Rush Week? Are they lined to the tragic death of the dean's daughter? Skeletons pop up from every closet and veiled threats fly as Toni follows the twisting trail of clues that leads to an intense and shocking surprise ending.